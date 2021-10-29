AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.180-$8.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.19-2.29 EPS.

NYSE AVB opened at $238.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.86. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $132.06 and a twelve month high of $241.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.56.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

