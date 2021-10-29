Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $329.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. Analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Aviat Networks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth about $923,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

