Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Earnings Results

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AVNT traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $53.80. 31,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24. Avient has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

