Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.83

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.68. Avinger shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 905,946 shares changing hands.

AVGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Avinger in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 102.07% and a negative net margin of 160.26%. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth $128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 20.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth $141,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

