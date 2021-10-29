Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Shares Down 1.9%

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 2,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 13,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company has a market cap of $17.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

Avivagen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIVXF)

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

