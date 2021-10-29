Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Short Interest Up 198.6% in October

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 198.6% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AVRN stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 4,105,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,047. Avra has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Avra

Avra, Inc focuses on solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets, particularly in offering payment solutions to businesses worldwide. The company also specializes in the sales, marketing and distribution of Smart TV boxes to home consumers throughout the United States. Smart TV Boxes are devices that allow consumers to combine all of the benefits of the Internet with the large size and high definition capabilities of TV screens.

