Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Short Interest Up 198.6% in October

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 198.6% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AVRN stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 4,105,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,047. Avra has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
