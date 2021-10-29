Axcella Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,846 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 973% compared to the typical daily volume of 172 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 129.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 89,115 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the second quarter worth about $257,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.40. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

