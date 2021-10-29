AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Releases Earnings Results

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AXS stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

