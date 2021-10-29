AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Releases Earnings Results

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.
AXS stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.77%.
AXIS Capital Company Profile
AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.
