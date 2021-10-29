AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.05 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXTI. BWS Financial restated a buy rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of AXT stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,382. AXT has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $330.28 million, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

