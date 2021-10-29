AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,382. The stock has a market cap of $334.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 2.24. AXT has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXTI shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

