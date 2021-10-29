B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the September 30th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOSC opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.69. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

