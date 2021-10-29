B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

NASDAQ GREE opened at $20.32 on Monday. Greenidge Generation has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenidge Generation stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

