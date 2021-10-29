Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to report $25.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the highest is $30.10 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $25.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $98.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.40 million to $104.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $136.01 million, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $177.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. The business had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,985. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.40.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.