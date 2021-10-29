Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.08

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 65668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBVA shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

