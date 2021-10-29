Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Price Target Raised to €0.70 at Morgan Stanley

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €0.67 ($0.79) to €0.70 ($0.82) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNDSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.63 ($0.74) to €0.67 ($0.79) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSY remained flat at $$1.43 during midday trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,014. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

