Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.93 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.62) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.71) to €4.30 ($5.06) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.70 ($4.35) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.78 ($4.44).

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

