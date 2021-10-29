Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,166,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,794 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.29% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,902,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,637. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day moving average is $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

