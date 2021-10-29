Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $495.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,097,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 449,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,354,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 15,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.