Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of First Financial worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THFF. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of First Financial by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25,225 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $553.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.