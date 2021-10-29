Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,412 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Neenah were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Neenah during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 8.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 39,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 5.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 4.1% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NP stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. Neenah, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $853.94 million, a P/E ratio of -230.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

