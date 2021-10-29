Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Griffon were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Griffon in the first quarter worth about $27,167,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Griffon by 11.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,915,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after buying an additional 202,855 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,716,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Griffon by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 91,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 2,724.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 90,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

NYSE:GFF opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $646.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.85 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. Research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.