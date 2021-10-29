Bank of Montreal Can Sells 14,413 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,413 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 322.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MP Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after acquiring an additional 969,776 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MP Materials by 45.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,751,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,568,000 after acquiring an additional 550,536 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 41.8% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 783,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 230,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 129.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 599,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 338,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

MP opened at $34.67 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 157.59 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

