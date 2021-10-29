Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45,928.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 91,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 221,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,171.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 711,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 655,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,707 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.