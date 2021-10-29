Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,361 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 1,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

