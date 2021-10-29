Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 3,577 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,431,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,621,000 after purchasing an additional 528,016 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 938,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,455,000 after purchasing an additional 397,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,641,000 after acquiring an additional 97,496 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 267,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,811,000 after acquiring an additional 125,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 680.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 145,393 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.29. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $95.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.67.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

