Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $10.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $550.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $245.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

