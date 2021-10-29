Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth $19,165,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 736,002 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 13.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 808,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 94,020 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Shares of LIND opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.