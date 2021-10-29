Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.89 Million Holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 34.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,546,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after buying an additional 1,173,557 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 675,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 126,920 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in CI Financial by 113.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 452,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 240,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in CI Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. CI Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIXX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

