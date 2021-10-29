Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $1.73 Million in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 130,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,244,454.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,420,173 shares of company stock worth $97,224,841 and sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $27.62 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.52.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $334.49 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

