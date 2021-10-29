Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,056 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.19% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on KNSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of -0.02.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.