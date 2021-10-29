Barclays Trims THG (LON:THG) Target Price to GBX 660

THG (LON:THG) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 624 ($8.15) price target on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on THG from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of THG in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 680.80 ($8.89).
Shares of LON THG opened at GBX 224 ($2.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 557.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 596.60. THG has a 1 year low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95).
THG Company Profile
THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.
