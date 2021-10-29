Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Announces Earnings Results

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Barnes Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.830-$1.930 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.83-1.93 EPS.

Shares of B stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,529. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $57.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on B. Truist Securities cut their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist cut their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

