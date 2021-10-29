Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.830-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

B opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barnes Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.