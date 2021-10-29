Barrington Research Lowers Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target to $100.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $115.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $5.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.15. 9,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,039. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.17.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 123.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

