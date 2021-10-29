Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €89.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €89.00 ($104.71) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €82.40 ($96.94).

Get Basf alerts:

BAS opened at €62.55 ($73.59) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.09. Basf has a 1-year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.