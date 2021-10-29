Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to post $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. Baxter International reported sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 398,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,511. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

