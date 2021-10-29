Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

BAX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.26. 33,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,511. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.29. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after purchasing an additional 451,813 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Baxter International by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 813,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,617,000 after purchasing an additional 221,580 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,313,000 after purchasing an additional 186,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

