Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the September 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMWYY. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BMWYY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.12. 678,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,509. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

