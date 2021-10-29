Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €108.04 ($127.11).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €65.24 ($76.75) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €48.00 ($56.47) and a 1-year high of €67.88 ($79.86). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €129.52.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.