Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

BLWYF stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. Bellway has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

