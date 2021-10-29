Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 63.14 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 62.75 ($0.82). Approximately 21,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 205,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.75 ($0.81).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of £411.62 million and a P/E ratio of -25.94.

About Benchmark (LON:BMK)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.