Berenberg Bank Reiterates “GBX 1,030” Price Target for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP) has been assigned a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WPP. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital upgraded WPP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) target price on WPP in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,109.78 ($14.50).

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,044 ($13.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 984.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 975.93. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 587.80 ($7.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,051.25 ($13.73).

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,035 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

