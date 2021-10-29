Berkley W R Corp Acquires Shares of 39,900 MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ML. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth about $15,423,000. Linden Advisors LP boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 3,413,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,964,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth about $4,979,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth about $4,831,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $6.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78. MoneyLion Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.