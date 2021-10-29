Berkley W R Corp Buys New Stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.28% of Orion Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the second quarter worth $966,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the second quarter worth $54,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $9,708,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,141,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OHPA opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

