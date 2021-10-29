Berkley W R Corp Buys Shares of 19,800 Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter valued at $48,692,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,186,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter valued at $2,964,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 206,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 60,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter valued at $1,976,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

CCV opened at $9.83 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

