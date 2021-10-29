Berkley W R Corp Invests $139,000 in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.06% of Sports Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKIC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,886,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,365,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,821,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKIC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

