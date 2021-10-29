Berkley W R Corp Invests $175,000 in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $1,190,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $873,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $7,431,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $1,626,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRN opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

DCRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

