Berkley W R Corp Invests $499,000 in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 49,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTVIU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth $101,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth $3,532,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth $504,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth $351,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth $4,036,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTVIU opened at $10.00 on Friday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

