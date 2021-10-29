Berkley W R Corp Purchases Shares of 49,126 Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVOJ. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Evo Acquisition during the second quarter worth $203,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $485,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $485,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,425,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $340,000.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

Evo Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.