bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €19.10 ($22.47) and last traded at €18.82 ($22.14). Approximately 18,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.80 ($20.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.64. The company has a market cap of $125.06 million and a P/E ratio of 8.85.

About bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

